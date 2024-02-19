What Does Your CIBIL Score Mean? Will It Get You A Loan?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Understanding credit scores is essential for accessing financial benefits like larger loan amounts and lower interest rates.

Having a higher credit score can bring you various benefits such as access to larger loan amounts, lower interest rates, and more flexible repayment terms.

In India, credit scores range from 300 to 900, with a score closer to 900 improving your chances of securing favorable deals on personal loans and credit cards.

Let us understand how you should interpret your CIBIL score.

This indicates "not applicable" or "no history." If you've never used a credit card or taken out a loan, you'll have no credit history.

A score in this range is considered poor, suggesting late payments on credit card bills or loan EMIs, making it challenging to obtain loans or credit cards.

A score in this range is considered fair, indicating struggles with timely payments. Interest rates on loans may also be higher.

Lenders will consider your credit application with a score in this range, but you may not have strong negotiation power for interest rates.

An excellent score, demonstrating regular credit payments and an impressive payment history.