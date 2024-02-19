Oneplus 12R Update: You Can Seek A Full Refund Until THIS Date; Check Out COO's Full Post

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Customers of the OnePlus 12R who bought the model with the larger storage capacity can get a complete refund up until the middle of March, the firm said. The newly released smartphone was mistakenly labeled by the firm with UFS 4.0 storage, rather than UFS 3.1, which is the same as the base storage option. The OnePlus 12R smartphone, which debuted with the flagship OnePlus 12, is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage.

OnePlus President and COO Kinder Liu added to his prior explanation of the problem on the OnePlus Community forum earlier this week when he said on Friday that consumers who bought the 256GB storage option of the OnePlus 12R could return the device until March 16. Liu said that the customer service departments of the business have been "fully briefed" on the circumstances.

As per Liu's document, purchasers who wish to address the file system issue and request a refund must get in touch with OnePlus' customer support. This implies that consumers who bought the OnePlus 12R have until March 16 to return their device within the one-month refund period.

The OnePlus 12R was released last month in India and other international regions. It comes with a 6.78-inch LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and protection against Gorilla Glass Victus 2, running OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU from Qualcomm powers this phone coupled with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and up to 16GB of RAM.

The OnePlus 12R has three cameras: an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor for taking pictures and movies. Additionally, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging.

