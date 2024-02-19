Chris Sikes Of Handyman Connection Wilmington Awarded Franchisee Of The Year By The International Franchise Association

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHOENIX, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Franchise Association (IFA) today named Chris Sikes, owner and operator of Handyman Connection of Wilmington, NC, as a 2023 Franchisee of the Year. Sikes was honored at the 64th IFA Annual Convention in Phoenix, Ariz, for being an outstanding franchise establishment owner-operator.

Chris Sikes, 2023 IFA Franchisee of the Year

"Franchisees of the Year exemplify what franchising is all about – providing opportunity, serving others, and fulfilling the American Dream," said Matthew Haller, President and CEO of the International Franchise Association. "We are proud to recognize Chris Sikes with the highest honor IFA awards to individual franchisees, and I have no doubt his work is changing lives and making a lasting community impact."

The Franchisee of the Year Award recognizes leading franchise owners from IFA member brands whose outstanding performance and contributions help protect, enhance, and promote the franchise business model. Nominated by their parent company, individuals are selected for their involvement in their communities, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit, fostering a strong and healthy culture with their workforce, and assisting their fellow franchisees when called upon.

Handyman Connection services a variety of home improvement and repair needs from carpentry, flooring, and electrical work to painting, plumbing, and remodeling. Even if Handyman Connection can't provide a specific service, the brand's expansive network of local craftsmen allows them to refer one who can get the job done right. Handyman Connection's core values of delivering on its commitments, respecting its connections, practicing continuous improvement, and having pride in what they do have allowed the brand to uphold its quality assurance standard for over three decades. Sikes is honored and humbled to accept this award which solidifies the fact that the effort he has put towards franchise entrepreneurship has not gone unnoticed and he has created a business that is special and loved by his community.

"I am beyond proud of Chris Sikes for his amazing accomplishment," said Jeff Wall, CEO of Handyman Connection. "Chris embodies everything that Handyman Connection stands for and our commitment to providing world-class care and customer service to our communities in need."

Handyman Connection of Wilmington is locally owned and operated by Chris Sikes. Chris is a Veteran of the US Army, where he served proudly for 13 years. With more than a combined 17 years in the home construction field, we are committed to excellent customer service alongside top-quality workmanship. The brand takes great pride in hiring, and as such, their craftsman are experts in their trades. Chris and his team look forward to taking their customer's repairs and remodeling dreams to reality and beyond. They believe that quality is in the name and trust is in the relationship at Handyman Connection of Wilmington.



"Being honored as a 2023 IFA's Franchisee of the Year is an incredible honor and a testament to the dedication of my team," said Chris Sikes. "We work tirelessly, not for accolades, but to make a meaningful impact in the lives of our clients and customers. This accomplishment underscores the importance of our commitment to excellence and the trust our community places in us. Together, we strive to go above and beyond, knowing that our hard work isn't just about fixing homes; it's about changing lives for the better."

There are over 800,000 franchised businesses across the U.S., providing over 8.7 million direct jobs and generating over $850 billion in economic output. According to Oxford Economics , franchising on average provides higher wages and better benefits than non-franchised businesses, as well as greater entrepreneurial opportunities to minorities, women, veterans, and other underrepresented communities.



About the International Franchise Association:

Celebrating over 60 years of excellence, education, and advocacy, the International Franchise Association (IFA) is the world's oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA works through its government relations and public policy, media relations, and educational programs to protect, enhance and promote franchising and the approximately 806,270 franchise establishments that support nearly 8.7 million direct jobs, $858.5 billion of economic output for the U.S. economy, and almost 3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). IFA members include franchise companies in over 300 different business format categories, individual franchisees, and companies that support the industry in marketing, law, technology, and business development.

About Handyman Connection

Ranked as the #1 Handyman Company by Qualified Remodeler for the past 11 years, Handyman Connection operates in more than 60 locations throughout 25 states and Canada. Since 1991, the brand has offered homeowners across North America a complete resource for professional craftsmanship and exemplary customer service. Handyman Connection provides over 430+ different services ranging from traditional home repairs and painting to remodeling, plumbing, electrical work, and more. Each local office is supported by a team of qualified craftspeople and is always seeking talented professionals to join them in helping customers improve their homes. For more information, please go to .

