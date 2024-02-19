Inventhelp Inventor Develops Highly Visible Warning For Disabled Vehicles (TLS-461)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide motorists with a very effective means of attracting significant attention to a disabled vehicle along the roadside," said an inventor, from Albuquerque,

N.M., "so I invented the SO- C ( SAVE OUR CAR ). My design would prevent stopped or abandoned vehicles from being overlooked and inadvertently rammed by another unsuspecting driver."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to warn other motorists of a disabled or abandoned vehicle along the roadside. In doing so, it allows other drivers to recognize and react to the situation to avoid accidents. As a result, it increases visibility and safety. The invention features a highly visible and versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-TLS-461, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp