(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"Global Market for Nanocellulose (Cellulose Nanofibers, CelluloseNanocrystals, Bacterial Nanocellulose) 2024-2034" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Despite being the most available natural polymer on earth, it is only over the past few years that cellulose has gained prominence as a nanostructured material, chiefly in the form of micro/nanofibrillar cellulose, nanocrystalline cellulose and bacterial nanocellulose. These materials are natural, abundant, renewable, bio-degradable, high in strength and low in weight, making them attractive for developing bio-based, more sustainable product solutions.

Nanocellulose can be produced from a variety of materials (vegetable matter, bamboo etc.) and after applying various pre-treatments, tailor-made nanofibrils with specific morphology and surface chemistry are produced. As well as being completely renewable, safer to handle, and cheaper to produce, nanocellulose materials also possess exceptional physical and chemical properties.

Cellulose nanofibers (CNF) are bio-based but possess high mechanical strength (stronger than steel), high aspect ratios, high transparency, and high chemical resistance. They are also lightweight. As a result, they are very attractive for application in composites and thermoplastics, although they have yet to greatly impact this market. Renewable bio-based polymers and composites derived from natural resources are of great commercial interest due to the environmental impact of fossil fuel-based plastic products. Many bio-based polymers have been developed, but they have shortcomings that render them unsuitable for many applications. The use of cellulose-based nanomaterials is therefore viewed as a means to improve the performance of bio-based polymers in markets such as packaging and automotive, without compromising their properties and sustainability.

The Global Market for Nanocellulose 2024-2034 provides an in-depth analysis of the global nanocellulose industry, encompassing cellulose nanofibers (CNF), cellulose nanocrystals (CNC), and bacterial nanocellulose (BNC). It offers a granular view of production methods and capacities, pricing, properties, applications, product developers, and demand forecasts across major end-use markets. Detailed regional demand forecasts through 2034 are provided for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report analyzes CNF, CNC and BNC separately across key application markets such as composites, automotive components, construction materials, paper and packaging, textiles, biomedicine products, hygiene products, paints and coatings, aerogels, oil and gas fluids, filtration membranes, rheology modifiers for personal care and food, flexible and stretchable electronics, 3D printing materials, aerospace components and more.

For each application market, the report provides:



Technology SWOT analysis

Assessment of megatrends, drivers and commercialization challenges

Insights on competing materials and performance benchmarks

Main global OEMs and partnerships Granular 10-year volume and revenue forecasts

Over 160 company profiles analyze major producers and product developers. The competitive landscape examines commercial activities and strategic partnerships to evaluate maturity across manufacturing, intellectual property, marketing, end-product integration, and regional activity.

Report contents include:



Introduction and overview of nanocellulose types - cellulose nanofibers (CNF), cellulose nanocrystals (CNC), and bacterial nanocellulose (BNC)

CNF production methods, capacities, pricing, properties, SWOT analysis

CNF applications and demand forecasts in composites, automotive, construction, packaging, textiles, biomedicine, hygiene, paints/coatings, aerogels, oil/gas, filtration, rheology modifiers

Regional CNF demand forecasts (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Profiles of over 160 CNF, CNC and BNC manufacturers and product developers. Companies profile include Asahi Kasei Corporation, Bucha Bio, Inc., Cellucomp Ltd., Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd, Daio Paper Corporation, DKS Co. Ltd., FP Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd, Hansol Paper., Ltd., Hokuetsu Corporation, Kao Corporation, Marusumi Paper Company Limited, Masuko Sangyo Co., Ltd., Modern Synthesis, Nippon Paper Group, Inc., Onkyo Corporation, Oji Holdings Corporation, Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd., Rengo Co., Ltd., Risho Kogyo Co. Ltd., Sappi Limited, Shinwa Kako KK, Smart Reactors, Tokushu Tokai Paper Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc., and UPM Biomedicals (full list provided in the table of contents).

Analysis of CNC production, properties, pricing, SWOT analysis

CNC applications and global demand forecasts by market

Profiles of key CNC producers

Overview of bacterial nanocellulose (BNC) - production, pricing, SWOT analysis

BNC applications and product developers

10-year volume and revenue forecasts for CNF, CNC and BNC applications, globally and regionally

Benchmarking of nanocellulose technology and products against alternatives Evaluation of intellectual property and manufacturing readiness of nanocellulose technologies

The report equips stakeholders with granular intelligence and comparable data needed to realistically evaluate opportunities, risks, and partnerships to accelerate commercial adoption across the nanocellulose value chain globally.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Definitions

1.2 Cellulose

1.3 Feedstocks

1.4 Cellulose fibers

1.5 "Nano" Cellulose (CNF, CNC, BNC)

1.6 Cellulose filaments

2 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS

2.1 Advantages of cellulose nanofibers

2.2 Pre-treatment and Synthesis methods

2.2.1 Acid hydrolysis

2.2.2 TEMPO oxidation

2.2.3 Ammonium persulfate (APS) oxidation

2.2.4 Enzymatic Hydrolysis

2.2.5 Ball milling

2.2.6 Cryocrushing

2.2.7 High-shear grinding

2.2.8 Ultrasonication

2.2.9 High-pressure homogenization

2.2.10 Recent methods

2.3 Applications of cellulose nanofibers

2.4 SWOT analysis

2.5 Cellulose nanofibers (CNF) production capacities 2023

2.6 Pricing

2.7 Commercial CNF products

2.8 End use markets for cellulose nanofibers

2.9 Cellulose nanofiber company profiles



Adsorbi

Aichemist Metal

ANPOLY

Asahi Kasei

Azul Energy

Beijing Ding Sheng Xiong Di Technology

Betulium

Blue BioFuels

Ceapro

Cellfion

CELLiCON

Cellucomp Ltd.

Cellulose Lab

Cellutech

Centre Technique du Papier

Chemkey Advanced Materials Technology

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper

CNNT

DaikyoNishikawa

Daio Paper Corporation

Daishowa Paper Products

Denso

DIC

DKS

Earth Recycle

Ehime Paper Manufacturing

Evolgene Genomics

Fibercoat

Fillerbank

FineCell Sweden

FP Chemical Industry

Fuji Pigment

Furukawa Electric

Gen Corporation

Glamarium OU Technologies

Granbio Technologies

GreenNano Technologies

GS Alliance

Guilin Qihong Technology

Hansol Paper

Harvest Nano

Hattori Shoten

Hexa Chemical Co.

Hokuetsu

i-Compology

InventWood

The Japan Steel Works

JeNaCell

Kami Shoji

Kao

KOS 21

KRI, Inc.

Lenzing

Maniwa Biochemical

Marine Nanofiber

Marusumi Paper Company

Marutomi Seishi

Masuko Sangyo

Mitsubishi Chemical

Mizuno Kinzoku Shoji

Mori Machinery

Moorim P&P

MOVIC AMT

Nanografi

Nanollose

National Research Company

Natural Friend

Nature Costech

Nature Gifts

Nippon Paper

Nippon Shizai

Nissin Kogyo

Norske Skog

Ocean TuniCell

Oita CELENA

Omura Paint

Onkyo

Oji Holdings

Osaka Gas Chemicals

Performance BioFilaments

PhotoCide Protection

Re-Fresh Global

Rengo

Ripro

Risho Kogyo

Sanwa Kako

Sappi

Seiko PMC

Sharp Chemical

Shinwa Kako

Smart Reactors

Starlite

Sugino Machine

Svilosa

Take Cite

Taiyo Holdings

Tianjon Haojia Cellulose

Tentok Paper

Toagosei

Tokushu Tokai Paper

Toray Industries

Toppan Printing

Toyoda Gosei

Toyota Boshoku

Toyo Chemical

TPS

TS Tech

Ube Industries

Unitika

UPM Biomedicals

US Forest Products Laboratory

Valmet

VERDE Nanomaterials

Verso

Xylocel

Yokohama Bio Frontier

Yokohama Rubber

Yoshikawakuni Plastics

Zelfo Technology

Zeoform

Zhejiang Jinjiahao Green Nanomaterial ZoepNano

3 CELLULOSE NANOCRYSTALS

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Synthesis

3.3 Properties

3.4 Production

3.5 Pricing

3.6 SWOT analysis

3.7 Markets and applications

3.8 Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC) production capacities 2023

3.9 Global demand for cellulose nanocrystals by market

3.10 Cellulose nanocrystal company profiles



Alberta Innovates/Innotech Materials

Anomera

Blue Goose Biorefineries

Ceapro

CELLiCON

CelluDot

Celluforce

Fillerbank

Evolgene Genomics

Guilin Qihong Technology

Melodea

Nanolinter

Navitas

Poly-Ink

Renmatix

Sweetwater Energy

Tianjin Woodelfbio Cellulose

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings

UMaine Process Development Center

Forest Products Laboratory (FPL) Valentis Nanotech

4 BACTERIAL NANOCELLULOSE (BNC)

4.1 Overview

4.2 Production

4.3 Pricing

4.4 SWOT analysis

4.5 Markets and applications

4.5.1 Biomedical

4.5.2 Electronics

4.5.3 Food industry

4.5.4 Pharmaceuticals

4.5.5 Cosmetics and personal care

4.5.6 Paper and composites

4.5.7 Filtration membranes

4.5.8 Acoustics

4.5.8 Textiles

4.6 Bacterial nanocellulose (BNC) company profiles



AgriSea NZ Seaweed

Axcelon Biopolymers

Azolla

BioSmart Nano

Bioweg

Bowil Biotech

Bucha Bio

Cass Materials

Cellugy

DePuy Synthes

FZMB

Kusano Sakko

Lohmann & Rauscher

MakeGrowLab

Modern Synthesis

Nanollose

Nano Novin Polymer Co

Polybion ScobyTec GmbH

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets