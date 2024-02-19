New Colormax Multisensor Full Color IP Cameras

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cortex® Security's new 32MP ColorMax Multisensor cameras are designed to be utilized in all lighting conditions and areas with limited illumination. ColorMax technology employs cutting-edge 4k image sensors and optics to provide vibrant color in low-light environments. The use of a large-scale 1/1.8" image sensor significantly increases the capturing of breathtaking evening videos in bright color while also increasing the accuracy and performance of the internal artificial intelligence engine. The vivid and detailed color footage is suitable for AI processing and threat identification, even at distances that conventional cameras cannot reach.When it comes to scene selection, the presence of four distinct 4K gimbal pods that may slide, tilt, and alter on their own gives enormous freedom. The IP32DVA has an SD card solid state memory slot, which may be utilized for independent edge recording and local AI alerts. A rugged outdoor housing ensures longevity.The camera's optimized innate wide dynamic range (WDR) efficiently balances light levels in areas that are both overexposed and under-lit. The Medallion Series Multisensor Security Camera has an array of infrared LEDs as well as an additional array of white light LEDs for specific regions that require supplemental lighting. These LEDs are intended to give extra illumination in the sectional capacity.During live demonstrations, viewers are impressed by the low light performance and the next-generation AI detection. Cupelled with Cortex cloud viewing and alerts, plus software suite and Cortex NVRs, professionals can affordably utilize the most cutting-edge technology.

