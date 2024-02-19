‘Burqa, Skull Cap Row’: Why Should I Grant Funds To BJP MLA, Says Cong Min

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 19 (IANS) Karnataka Minister for Housing, Wakf and Minority Welfare B. Z. Zameer Ahmad Khan on Monday asked BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil why should he release funds to his constituency after he had made anti-minority remarks.

BJP MLA Yatnal -- in the ongoing debate in the Assembly -- said that Vijayapura constituency constitutes of 1.20 lakh minority people and the funds have not been released.

Responding to his question, Khan said,“Do you (Patil) want money? Will you work for Muslims in your constituency? After getting elected as an MLA, you has said that any person wearing Burqa or skull cap should not come to your office. On what basis should I release funds to your constituency?” Minister Khan asked.

Khan said that in Patil's constituency the Muslims are in more numbers.“Since Patil has said that he will not work for Muslims, how am I supposed to release funds? If he says that he will not carry out the work, I will take over the responsibility of executing the work myself in his constituency,” Khan said.

He said that the action plan has been prepared for Rs 1,000 crore to develop the Muslim colonies.“So far, only Rs 167 crore has been released. For Vijayendra's constituency Rs 5 crore has been released and for LoP R. Ashoka's constituency Rs 5 crore has been allotted as well. Funds for 29 BJP MLAs and 8 JD (S) MLAs have also been released,” Khan said.

