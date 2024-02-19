Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Shopping Cart Sanitizer (TLS-458)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better system for sanitizing shopping carts between users, because the wipes normally supplied feel ineffective and create excessive waster," said one of two inventors, from Morrison, Tenn., "so we invented CART CLEANER. Our design saves time and it enhances sanitation and safety while shopping at grocery stores and other shopping centers with carts."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved and streamline way to sanitize shopping carts. In doing so, it offers an alternative to manually disinfecting the cart with a spray or wipe. As a result, it helps reduce the spread of germs and viruses and it saves time and effort. The invention features an effective design that is easy and quick to use so it is ideal for grocery stores and other retail outlets with shopping carts.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-TLS-458, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .



SOURCE InventHelp