TKS Design Group Showcases Innovative Design Expertise In Renowned Publications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
TKS Design Group announces recent features in two reputable publications, Better Homes & Gardens and Homes & Gardens.
GLEN ELLYN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TKS Design Group, a reputable design-build firm serving Chicago, Glen Ellyn, IL, and Naples, FL, is proud to announce its recent features in two highly esteemed publications, Better Homes & Gardens and Homes & Gardens. These prominent features showcase the studio's commitment to staying at the forefront of design trends and pushing the boundaries of creativity in the home improvement space.
Better Homes & Gardens highlights TKS Design Group's expertise in the influence of kitsch on kitchen design, emphasizing its fun and trending aspects in 2024. In the spotlight of Homes & Gardens, the design-build firm shared insights on transforming white bathrooms into captivating spaces by employing painted v-groove paneling. This feature delves into the studio's imaginative use of materials and commitment to making every corner of the home a statement of style and sophistication.
Co-founder and creative director Susan Klimala expressed excitement about the recognition, stating, "Design is a powerful tool to express individuality and enhance the essence of a home. At TKS Design Group, we push boundaries and infuse joy into every project.” Ms. Klimala continued:“Being featured in reputable publications like Better Homes & Gardens and Homes & Gardens underscores our commitment to bringing innovation and delight into the heart of every home we touch”.
About: TKS Design Group is a renowned design-build firm with a footprint across multiple locations, including Glen Ellyn and Chicago, IL, as well as Naples, FL. Whether it's a kitchen, bathroom, family room, or another custom project, TKS Design Group seamlessly combines innovation and functionality in every project.
Visit:
Susan Klimala
TKS Design Group
+1 630-858-4848
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other
MENAFN19022024003118003196ID1107871214
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.