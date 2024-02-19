TKS Design Group Showcases Innovative Design Expertise In Renowned Publications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TKS Design Group announces recent features in two reputable publications, Better Homes & Gardens and Homes & Gardens.

GLEN ELLYN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TKS Design Group, a reputable design-build firm serving Chicago, Glen Ellyn, IL, and Naples, FL, is proud to announce its recent features in two highly esteemed publications, Better Homes & Gardens and Homes & Gardens. These prominent features showcase the studio's commitment to staying at the forefront of design trends and pushing the boundaries of creativity in the home improvement space.Better Homes & Gardens highlights TKS Design Group's expertise in the influence of kitsch on kitchen design, emphasizing its fun and trending aspects in 2024. In the spotlight of Homes & Gardens, the design-build firm shared insights on transforming white bathrooms into captivating spaces by employing painted v-groove paneling. This feature delves into the studio's imaginative use of materials and commitment to making every corner of the home a statement of style and sophistication.Co-founder and creative director Susan Klimala expressed excitement about the recognition, stating, "Design is a powerful tool to express individuality and enhance the essence of a home. At TKS Design Group, we push boundaries and infuse joy into every project.” Ms. Klimala continued:“Being featured in reputable publications like Better Homes & Gardens and Homes & Gardens underscores our commitment to bringing innovation and delight into the heart of every home we touch”.About: TKS Design Group is a renowned design-build firm with a footprint across multiple locations, including Glen Ellyn and Chicago, IL, as well as Naples, FL. Whether it's a kitchen, bathroom, family room, or another custom project, TKS Design Group seamlessly combines innovation and functionality in every project.Visit:

