Bear Icebox Communications Recognized As A Clutch Global Leader For 2023

Bear Icebox named a top B2B company for public relations services

CHICAGO, IL, 60618, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bear Icebox Communications, a full-service public relations consultancy and creator of the 9-point framework for PR, today announced its recognition as a 2023 Global Award winner for public relations services on Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Honorees are selected based on their industry expertise and ability to deliver, scores that are calculated based on the client feedback from thousands of reviews published on Clutch. For the sixth consecutive year, Clutch has honored its top B2B companies with the Global Award designation."Bear Icebox is honored to be recognized as a Clutch Global Award winner," said Bob Spoerl, president and co-owner of the agency. "This award is a testament to the excellent client work we have delivered this year as recognized through the voice of our customers in their reviews on Clutch. We're proud to be recognized as PR leader on a global scale. Clutch Global Awards showcases the very best in the B2B services industry worldwide."Since 2016, Bear Icebox has established itself as a leading communications agency, recognized as a top performer on Clutch and leader in outlets such as Inc. Magazine--the firm received an award as an Inc. Power Partner , one of only 20 firms worldwide--and Entrepreneur Magazine. The firm specializes in servicing clients in the manufacturing, industrial and professional services industries as well as franchising. Learn more about the impact of Bear Icebox's work for clients on its case studies page .“We are thrilled to showcase the incredible success of leading companies worldwide on our platform,” said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO.“Their dedication to delivering outstanding services has not only contributed to their own success but has also empowered countless clients to thrive. We aim to highlight this year's industry frontrunners and facilitate connections for Clutch users seeking top-notch services tailored to their specific needs."View our recent work and reviews on our Clutch profile .ABOUT BEAR ICEBOXBear Icebox solves PR problems for CMOs, growth officers and entrepreneurs worldwide in need of a spark. The award-winning Chicago based PR consultancy positions brands for their next stage of success, including hyper-growth and acquisition, early phase investments, major fundraising rounds, and successful sales and marketing/communications initiatives. Bear Icebox's team of honey-grabbing bears also excels at helping mid-size companies and legacy brands build awareness to help drive lead generation and revenue growth.The firm has worked with hundreds of clients in 20-plus markets worldwide, but specializes in servicing clients in the manufacturing, industrial and professional services industries as well as franchising and commercial real estate.Learn more atABOUT CLUTCHClutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.

