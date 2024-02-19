Cracking The C-Code: A Career Study Guide From Vennard Wright Now Available On Amazon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cracking the C-Code Author

Empowering Ascent: Unlocking Executive Level Potential and Bridging Digital Divides with "Cracking the C-Code"

- Vennard WrightOXON HILL, MD, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "Cracking the C-Code," the latest groundbreaking book by Vennard Wright , a distinguished technology executive with experience at the helm of four separate billion-dollar organizations, is now available for purchase on Amazon. This book serves as a beacon for aspiring career professionals and executives, offering invaluable insights into navigating the path to C-level positions through the mastery of soft skills that often serve as impediments for achieving executive level success.Wright's illustrious career, marked by leadership roles across various sectors, has endowed him with a wealth of firsthand knowledge and experience, making him the perfect guide for those looking to ascend to the highest echelons of their careers. His distinguished professional journey includes stints as Chief Technology Officer for EDS, Director of Technology for Hillary Clinton, Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Prince George's County (MD), CIO for WSSC Water, and CIO & VP of Operations for Iron Bow Technologies. To that end ,"Cracking the C-Code" is more than just a book; it's a mentorship in written form, designed to equip readers with the essential soft skills required to thrive at the executive level.Each chapter of "Cracking the C-Code" is meticulously crafted to serve as a study guide on a particular soft skill, enriched with case studies and assignments to ensure a comprehensive understanding and application of the principles discussed. From effective communication and leadership to strategic thinking and emotional intelligence, Wright covers the spectrum of skills that are often overlooked but critical for success in any high-stakes role.The book also addresses an issue close to Wright's heart – the glaring disparity gaps in fields like AI, where diverse individuals are notably underrepresented. Through "Cracking the C-Code," Wright aims to democratize access to the strategies and insights that can help close these gaps, empowering a new generation of diverse leaders.In an unprecedented move, 100% of the proceeds from "Cracking the C-Code" will be donated to Universal Mosaic, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by Wright. Universal Mosaic's mission is to combat the widening digital literacy gap in the Washington, D.C., region, and this book's sales will directly support programs that promote digital fluency and access among underrepresented communities."Cracking the C-Code" is more than just a book; it's a catalyst for change. It represents a unique opportunity for readers to invest in their professional development while contributing to a noble cause aimed at fostering digital literacy and inclusion.The book is now available for purchase on Amazon. Join us in embracing the journey to C-level excellence and in supporting a future where digital literacy and leadership opportunities are accessible to all.For more information about "Cracking the C-Code", Universal Mosaic, and other companion initiatives, please visit .About Vennard Wright:Vennard Wright is a seasoned technology executive and thought leader, known for his transformative leadership in guiding billion-dollar organizations through complex technology challenges. With a technical career spanning almost three decades, Wright has established himself as a pioneer in leveraging innovation to drive organizational success and inclusivity. He is the founder of Wave Welcome, a dynamic consultancy in National Harbor, MD, and CEO for PerVista, a technology firm that created a cloud-based platform that leverages AI and machine learning to analyze video streams in real-time to detect firearms, with the goal of reducing active shooter events in the U.S.About Universal Mosaic:Universal Mosaic is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to narrowing the digital literacy gap in the Washington, D.C., region. Founded by Vennard Wright, the organization is committed to creating hands-on, experiential learning opportunities for underrepresented communities and senior citizens to gain access to the digital skills necessary for success in the modern world.

