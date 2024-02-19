Manipur Tribal Forum Lifts Shutdown; Govt Offices Wear Deserted Look In 2 Districts (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Feb 19 (IANS) Government offices in the tribal-dominated Churachandpur and neighbouring Pherzawl districts in Manipur witnessed thin attendance on Monday despite the state government's warning to take action against the absentee staff following a shutdown call given by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF).

The ITLF, an apex body of tribals in Manipur, had issued a 'public notice' directing all the state government offices located in the Churachandpur district to remain closed on Monday until further notice.

On Monday night, however, the ITLF lifted the shutdown.

“In the interest of the general public, the closure of state government offices will be lifted immediately,” the tribal body said in a statement.

It added:“ITLF regrets the incident that took place on the evening of February 15, which happened without our knowledge. We urge the people to refrain from engaging in such aggressive behaviour going forward. Anyone who engages in such hostile behaviour in the future will be held responsible for their actions and will have to bear the repercussions on their own.”

The Manipur government has also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the mob violence that was witnessed in Churachandpur district on February 15.

At least two people were killed and 30 others were injured in firing by security forces on February 15 after a mob attacked, ransacked properties and damaged a government complex that houses the offices of the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent the of Police.

The ITLF had given the shutdown call demanding withdrawal of the suspension of a policeman, who was reportedly seen with the armed men in a video grab.

Meanwhile on Monday, some employees went to their offices, but later returned home after finding that most of their colleagues remained absent.

Educational, health and financial institutions, markets, private and commercial establishments, however, remained open as these were out of the purview of the shutdown.

The offices wore a deserted look in Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts, inhabited mostly by Kuki-Zo tribal community people.

Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi had on Sunday directed all government employees to attend their offices or be booked and prosecuted under the relevant provisions of law.

The ITLF in its 'public notice' gave an ultimatum to cancel the suspension order of head constable Siamlalpaul and the replacement of Churachandpur SP Shivanand Surve and DC S. Dharun Kumar.

“All the state government employees in Churachandpur district should abstain from going to office. If anyone is seen at the office, they will be held accountable if something unfortunate happen to them,” it said.

--IANS

sc/arm