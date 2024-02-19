‘Peace Home’ Opened At Raj Bhavan As Temporary Shelter For Sandeshkhali Women

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 19 (IANS) A 'peace home' has been opened at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata from Monday for providing temporary shelter to the local women of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, who allegedly became victims of sexual violence and harassment there.

Raj Bhavan said that the women who are feeling insecure at Sandeshkhali and fearing attack on them by the close associates of two arrested local Trinamool Congress leaders -- Uttam Sardar and Shibu Hazra -- can come and stay at the peace home till the time the situation becomes fully normal there.

For the time-being, three furnished rooms within the Raj Bhavan premises have been allotted for the peace home.

Sources said the idea of opening the peace home came from Governor C.V. Anand Bose after his recent visit to Sandeshkhali.

The local women there, sources said, reportedly narrated to the Governor how unsecured they were feeling fearing recurrence of attack on them once the Governor left.

After returning from Sandeshkhali, the Governor gave a direction to the Raj Bhavan maintenance staff to prepare some rooms as peace home, which is basically a temporary shelter for the distressed women of Sandeshkhali.

