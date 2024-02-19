Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Product For Music Enthusiasts (TLS-337)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a striking new way to create music, beats and rhythms with your body," said an inventor, from Bradenton, Fla., "so I invented the BODY BEAT SUIT. My design would provide an entertaining recreational activity as well as a creative outlet."

The patent-pending invention provides a fun and innovative instrument/novelty item that could be used to create music and rhythmic patterns with the body. In doing so, it offers an outlet for creativity and expression. It also provides added entertainment. The invention features an inventive design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for music enthusiasts, musicians, disabled individuals, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-TLS-337, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp