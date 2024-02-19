Kroger Spotlights Black-Owned Brands And Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Retailer celebrates Black History Month
today celebrates a variety of Black-owned and founded businesses. Whether it is a customer favorite or new and exciting brand, the retailer is showcasing must-have products for shoppers to add to their cart on their next shopping trip.
"We're excited to support Black entrepreneurs, innovators and chefs who are creating cutting-edge products our customers can't wait to try," said Reshamar Short, Kroger's senior director, diversity and inclusion. "We encourage every customer to explore new
brands, become
inspired
by their history, and make them a staple in their home."
Kroger is committed to ensuring diverse businesses and vendors
can
work collaboratively with the retailer to shape the customer experience and grow their businesses.
Browse a
curated collection of items from
Black-owned and founded brands including
delicious foods and
health and
beauty products such as:
Andy's Hot 'N' Spicy Chicken Breading A Dozen Cousins Medium Mexican Cowboy Pinto Beans Goode Foods All Natural Mixed
Vegetables The Honey Pot® 100% Organic Cotton Cover Everyday Liners Michele's Butter Pecan Syrup
Partake Chocolate Chip Soft Cookies
Vendor Spotlight: Honey Pot®
Honey Pot® CEO and Co-Founder Bea Dixon created her business that offers plant-derived feminine careTM
and the first complete feminine care system powered by herbs®
to shine a light
on the unseen and their experiences, sharing,
"The Honey Pot is fundamentally rooted in providing a forum for those who are traditionally unseen and our efforts within the Black community are to elevate micro experiences to the macro by way of representation, inclusion and education."
Shop Honey Pot® products at Kroger
here.
Get Inspired:
Chef Paul
Sturkey's Black Eyed Pea
Chowder
Using southern style black-eyed peas and your choice of meat, Paul Sturkey, Product and Project Development Chef for Kroger,
constructed this simple yet incredibly flavorful gluten-free
Black-eyed Pea Chowder recipe
to hit all the right notes.
Cook along with Chef Sturkey using this
step-by-step video guide
and shop all the ingredients at
Kroger
Kroger is committed to uplifting diversity by fostering a culture that empowers everyone to be their true selves, inspires collaboration and
Feeds the
Human
Spirit. Through Kroger's
Framework for Action: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion,
the company is committed to standing together and mobilizing its people, passion, scale and resources to transform Kroger's culture and the communities it serves.
To learn more about Kroger's Framework for Action: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion plan visit,
TheKrogerCo/StandingTogether .
Customers can get these Black-owned brands
and more
in-store or through Kroger Pickup
and Delivery
offering the same fresh products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with
Boost by Kroger
Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit
here .
*The creditor and issuer of the
Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® is U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated.
About Kroger
At The
Kroger
Co. (NYSE: KR ), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human SpiritTM. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of
banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our
newsroom
and
investor relations
site.
