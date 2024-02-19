(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric commercial vehicle market

size is expected to grow by USD 166.58 billion

between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of

over

26.02% during the forecast period.

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the electric commercial vehicle market: AB Volvo, Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Co. Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., Daimler Truck AG, Ford Motor Co., General Electric Co., Hyundai Motor Co., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., NFI Group Inc., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Olectra Greentech Ltd, PACCAR Inc., Proterra Inc., Renault SAS, Rivian Automotive Inc., Tata Motors Ltd., Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, and Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd.

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 175 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.02% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 166.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth

2022-2023(%) 25.02 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France

The market is segmented by product (LCVs, buses, and heavy and medium commercial vehicles), type (battery electric vehicle (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), and fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV)), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).



Key Highlights:



The Electric Commercial Vehicle Market is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 25.02% YOY growth in 2023.

The increasing adoption of EVs for improved logistics and transportation is the key factor driving the growth of the market.

The integration of telematics and autonomous technologies is the primary trend shaping market growth.

The high cost associated with ECVs is a challenge that affects the growth of the market.

The

LCVs segment

is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Light commercial vehicles (LCVs) are primarily designed to transport goods. The rapid growth of the retail and e-commerce industry, increasing traffic congestion in urban areas, technological advances, and the growth of the LCV segment in the electric commercial vehicle market is being driven by the increasing development of new types of light commercial vehicles by automakers. Furthermore, strict regulations on emissions from light commercial vehicles are increasing the demand for electric light commercial vehicles around the world. Thus, such factors will drive the growth of the market.

The Electric Commercial Vehicle (ECV) Market is experiencing significant growth, influenced by various factors such as government laws, market circumstances, and competitive levels. Despite roadblocks, opportunities abound, with drivers like environmental concerns and cost savings outweighing restrains. Primary data sources and secondary data sources play crucial roles in understanding market dynamics, along with historical data analysis. Market status indicates a promising outlook, attracting linked firms to invest in ECV technologies. Amidst evolving regulations and technological advancements, the ECV market presents lucrative opportunities for stakeholders. By navigating growth-influencing factors and addressing challenges, the industry can capitalize on the increasing demand for electric commercial vehicles, driving sustainable transportation solutions forward.

The Electric Commercial Vehicle (ECV) Market faces various challenges despite the growing interest in sustainable transportation. With advancements in technology, electric buses, trucks, and motors are gaining traction. Different battery types and propulsion systems, including Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs), cater to diverse needs. Factors like battery capacity, power output, and range influence vehicle performance and application suitability. Distribution services and field service play crucial roles in ensuring efficient operations and maintenance. As the market evolves, addressing challenges such as infrastructure development and cost concerns becomes paramount. However, the increasing demand for eco-friendly transportation solutions drives innovation and investment in the ECV sector.

