KBR Dividend Declaration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

KBR (NYSE: KBR ) announced today that

its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share on the company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share, to be paid on April 15, 2024, to stockholders of record on March 15, 2024.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 34,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 33 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit





SOURCE KBR, Inc.