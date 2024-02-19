Terranet Announces First Day Of Trading Of Warrants Of Series TO8

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Terranet AB (publ) ("Terranet" or the "Company") resolved on 12 January 2024 to carry out a directed issue of units of approximately SEK 10 million consisting of shares of series B and warrants of series TO8. In order to partly compensate the shareholders for the dilution that arose as a result of the issue, the board of directors also resolved to issue and transfer warrants of series TO8 to the Company's existing shareholders. The Company today announces that the first day of trading of the warrants of series TO8 has been set to 20 February 2024.

The board of directors of Terranet announces today that the first day of trading of the warrants of series TO8 has been set to 20 February 2024. The warrants of series TO8 will be traded with ISIN SE0021486255. The subscription period for the warrants of series TO8 runs from 18 November 2024 to 29 November 2024. One warrant of series TO8 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) share of series B in the Company at a subscription price of SEK 0.14.

A total of 140,078,193 warrants of series TO8 have been issued. Upon full utilisation of the warrants of series TO8, the Company will receive approximately SEK 19.6 million before issue costs. In such case, the share capital will increase by SEK 1,400,781.93 and the number of shares of series B will increase by 140,078,193. The warrants are subject to customary terms and conditions.

About Terranet AB (publ)

Terranet is on a mission to save lives in urban traffic.

We develop breakthrough tech solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV) that protect vulnerable road users.

With a unique and patented vision technology, Terranet's anti-collision system BlincVision scans and detects road objects multiple times faster and with higher accuracy than any other ADAS technology available today.

Terranet is based in Lund, Sweden, and, in the heart of the European automotive industry, Stuttgart, Germany. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market since 2017 (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B).

