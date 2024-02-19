Touch Of Europe Cleaning Continues Its Decade-Long Partnership With Cleaning For A Reason

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Touch of Europe, a reputable professional cleaning service in Madison, WI, extends its support for Cleaning for a Reason.

MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Touch of Europe Cleaning, the leading provider of professional cleaning services in Madison, Sun Prairie, Verona, McFarland, and the nearby areas, announces its continued collaboration with Cleaning for a Reason, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting women undergoing cancer treatments. For over a decade, Touch of Europe Cleaning has been an active participant in this impactful initiative, providing free housekeeping hours to contribute to the well-being of women facing the challenges of cancer.Regarding their continued support for the cause, CEO and Founder of Touch of Europe, Ava Palek said:“Our ongoing partnership with Cleaning for a Reason aligns with our commitment to making a positive impact in our community. We understand the challenges that women undergoing cancer treatments face, and are honored to provide support in the form of free house cleaning hours. It's a small gesture, one that we hope can make an impact in their daily routines.”About: With almost 15 years of dedicated service, Touch of Europe Cleaning has established itself as a trusted name in professional cleaning. Adhering to the highest industry standards, the company has been recognized by ISSA/ARCSI. Serving a diverse clientele in Madison, McFarland, Cottage Grove, Fitchburg, Monona, Stoughton, Verona, Sun Prairie, Windsor, and the region, Touch of Europe Cleaning continues to be the go-to choice for top-tier cleaning servicesVisit:

