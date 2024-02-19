Connecticut Council For Non-Adversarial Divorce Featured On The Respectful Divorce Podcast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Divorce With Respect Week 2024 will run from March 4-8

The Connecticut Council for Non-Adversarial Divorce recently joined The Respectful Divorce Podcast to discuss how clients can approach a Collaborative Divorce.

CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Members of the Connecticut Council for Non-Adversarial Divorce recently joined Tim Crouch, host of The Respectful Divorce Podcast , to discuss how clients can approach a Collaborative Divorce. In this episode, attorney and CCNAD president Michael Conway, financial analyst Lisa Gresham, and mental health professional Jennifer Champagne each explain their roles in a Collaborative Divorce, and how utilizing a team of professionals can create a better divorce outcomeAs members of the Connecticut Council for Non-Adversarial Divorce, Conway, Gresham, and Champagne dedicated their careers to helping clients divorce in a cost-effective and amicable fashion. Champagne, a former president of the organization, became attracted to Collaborative Divorce because it addresses all three elements of a divorce – the emotional, the financial, and the legal.Conway, a former litigator himself, turned to Collaborative Practice after repeatedly witnessing familial relationships irreparably severed during grueling litigation processes. For him, Collaborative Divorce was far less cutthroat that mitigated trauma to children.“As families are looking to move forward separately, especially when children are involved, the idea of non-adversarial divorce is to be forward looking and moving in a matter that is going to be productive not only for individual parents but for children and the family as a whole,” Champagne added.The Connecticut Council for Non-Adversarial Divorce is an interdisciplinary group of attorneys, mental health professionals, and financial specialists dedicated to helping clients autonomously reach settlements while maintaining efficiency and dignity. From March 4-8, the organization will offer free 30-minute consultations for Texas residents in collaboration with Divorce With Respect Week TM 2024, a growing national initiative to promote Collaborative Divorce as a better way to untie the knot. For more information on Divorce With Respect WeekTM, visit .To listen to this and all other episodes of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, visit . The Respectful Divorce Podcast provides advice from divorce professionals nationwide on better ways to untie the knot.To contact podcast host Tim Crouch, email ....

