Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Version Of The Card Game Spades (SHA-1136)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and challenging new version of the game Spades to enjoy with family and with friends," said an inventor, from

Bluffton, S.C., "so I invented Deuces Wild Spades. My game design would involve elements of luck and chance as well as strategy."

The invention provides an improved version of the game Spades. In doing so, it provides added fun and entertainment. It also could spark friendly competition and it offers an alternative to traditional card games. The invention features a unique design that is easy to play so it is ideal for individuals ages 10 and older. Additionally, it is producible in a second version for advanced players.

The original design was submitted to the Savannah sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-SHA-1136, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp