(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

E-waste Management Market Size

Proliferation of electronic devices is expected to lead to a significant amount of waste generation, thereby driving the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Global E-Waste Management Market Size Reach USD 244.6 Billion Globally by 2032 at 15.7% CAGR." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global e-waste management market was valued at USD 57.8 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 244.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 376 Pages) at:

Reduction in life span of electronic devices and scarcity of sources of precious metals are driving the growth of the market. However, increase in recycling cost incurred due to inadequacy of infrastructure hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, e-waste initiatives by electronic manufacturers across the globe are expected to provide major growth opportunities for the e-waste management market during forecast period.

The e-waste management market is segmented on the basis of material, source type, application, and region. In terms of material, the market is divided into metal, plastic, glass and others. By source type, the market is divided into household appliances, industrial electronics, and consumer electronics. Based on application, it is bifurcated into trashed and recycled. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:

By material, the metal segment held the largest market share of the e-waste management market in 2022. This is attributed to rise in demand for precious metals. However, the others segment is expected to grow in the future at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2032, as valuable rubber, ceramics, wood, concrete and plywood can be extracted from raw material used in manufacturing electronic products.

On the basis of source type, the home appliances segment held the largest market share of the e-waste management market in 2022. This is attributed to increase in per capita income, technical advancements, and global population growth. However, the consumer electronics segment is expected to grow in the future at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2032, as the production of consumer electronics is happening at a large scale.

Enquiry Before Buying:

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific dominated the e-waste management market in the year 2022. This is due to the new product development, price reductions and increasing per capita income. The region is expected to dominate the market as it is growing at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2032.

Key players operating in the e-waste management market such as Eniro-Hub Holdings Ltd., TES, Capital Environment Holdings Limited, Tetronics Technologies Limited, ERI, WM Intellectual Property Holdings L.L.C., Sembcorp Industries (Temasek Holdings), Veolia, MRI Technologies and Umicore.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (376 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

/purchase-options

Key findings of the study

►By material, the metal segment led the e-waste management market forecast in terms of revenue in 2022.

►According to e-waste management market analysis, by source type, the household appliance segment led the e-waste management market in terms of revenue in 2022.

►By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2022.

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Sachin Bhandare

Allied Market Research INC

77559 33377

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn