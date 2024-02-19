Ricovr Healthcare Is Honored With The Interfaith Action Movement (IAM) Civil Rights Trailblazer Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Himanshu Bhatia, Co-Founder & CEO of Ricovr HealthcarePRINCETON, NJ, USA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ricovr Healthcare , a pioneering company dedicated to promoting fairness and equity in healthcare and the workplace, has been selected as the recipient of the prestigious Interfaith Action Movement (IAM) Civil Rights Trailblazer Award. This esteemed award recognizes individuals and organizations outside the African American community who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to addressing issues related to systemic racism.Ricovr Healthcare stands at the forefront of the fight for fairness, with a mission deeply rooted in promoting equity through its innovative products and initiatives. The company's dedication to creating solutions that bridge gaps and dismantle barriers in healthcare has earned them this distinguished recognition.Dr. Himanshu Bhatia, Co-Founder & CEO of Ricovr Healthcare, expressed gratitude and emphasized the company's commitment to equality, stating, "We are truly honored to receive the IAM Civil Rights Trailblazer Award. This award serves as a testament to our unwavering dedication to promoting equity in healthcare for all."The Interfaith Action Movement (IAM) commended Ricovr Healthcare for its outstanding contributions to advancing civil rights and combating systemic racism. In a statement, Reverend Derrick Green, founder of Interfaith Action Movement, said, "We are proud to recognize Ricovr Healthcare for their remarkable efforts in addressing the root causes of inequality in healthcare. Their commitment to fairness and equity aligns perfectly with the values of the IAM, and we commend them for their tireless advocacy and dedication to making a positive impact."Ricovr Healthcare's focus on fairness extends beyond healthcare disparities to areas such as drug testing policies, particularly in marijuana testing, where unfair practices can lead to job loss and perpetuate inequality. By advocating for fair and equitable testing protocols, the company aims to safeguard employment opportunities and reduce disparities in the workforce.Furthermore, Ricovr Healthcare is actively engaged in addressing health disparities, such as preeclampsia, a condition that disproportionately affects African Americans. Through research, education, and advocacy initiatives, the company is dedicated to improving outcomes and ensuring equitable access to healthcare for all communities.The recognition of Ricovr Healthcare with the IAM Civil Rights Trailblazer Award underscores the company's unwavering commitment to fairness, equity, and social justice in healthcare and beyond.About Ricovr Healthcare:Ricovr Healthcare is a leading provider of innovative diagnostic solutions. The company specializes in developing cutting-edge testing technologies that are fast, accurate, and user-friendly. With a focus on improving healthcare outcomes and accessibility, Ricovr Healthcare is dedicated to advancing medical diagnostics for a healthier world.For media inquiries or further information, please contactRICOVR Healthcare+1 609-375-8379...

