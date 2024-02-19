J&K Restores ‘Waiting List’ Provision For Govt Recruitment

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 19 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council (AC) which met on Monday has approved re-consideration of its earlier decision and restored provisions for drawing up of wait lists in recruitment to public services.

"The AC decided to withdraw the amendments made out in the J&K Civil Services Decentralisation and Recruitment Rules, 2010 earlier in terms of S.O 496 of 2023, J&K, Appointment of Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020 vide S.O 497 of 2023, J&K Combined Competitive Examination Rules, 2018 vide S.O 498 of 2023 and also in the Business Regulations of JKPSC/JKSSB, and other rules/regulations in any other department/ service ab-initio," an official statement said.

It was also decided to grant one time exemption to recruiting agencies to draw up wait list within six months, for those select lists, which have been issued since earlier decision.

However this shall be subject to the condition that such wait list(s) are drawn within validity period of the select list and resultant vacancies on account of non-joining of selected candidates have not been re-advertised.

"The decision shall help in timely filing up of vacancies, with additional benefits such as avoidance of delays in re-referral of vacancies, reduction of time consumed in subsequent selections, and allow candidates to secure employment before attainment of upper-age limit," the statement added.

--IANS

zi/dan