TSPSC Issues Notification For Recruitment To 563 Group I Posts

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 19 (IANS) The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Monday issued a notification for recruitment for 563 posts.

The fresh notification was issued in the evening, hours after cancelling the notification issued in 2022.

The candidates can submit their online applications from February 23 to March 14.

Preliminary test (objective type) is scheduled to be conducted in May/June while the main examination (conventional type) will be held in September/October 2024.

The new notification was issued hours after cancelling the notification issued for 503 posts in April 2022.

The earlier notification was cancelled in view of the decisions taken by the new government, including the revamp of TSPSC, which was rocked by question paper leakage scam last year resulting in postponement or cancellation of several recruitment exams including Group I Prelims.

The Congress government, which has promised to fill two lakh posts this year, recently sanctioned 60 additional posts under Group I.

It also announced raising the upper age limit from 44 to 46 years. In April 2022, the TSPSC had issued a notification to fill 503 posts in 18 departments.

Prelims exams were conducted in October 2022.

More than 2.87 lakh candidates had appeared in the exam. However, after leakage of question papers of some exams conducted by TSPSC and thorough investigation, the then BRS government cancelled the exams in March 2023.

Group I Prelims were conducted again on June 11, 2023 but the High Court cancelled the same citing procedural lapses by the TSPSC.

In the question paper leakage scam, about 100 people including some employees of TSPSC were arrested. The subsequent postponement and cancellations of recruitment exams had angered the job aspirants.

The alleged failure of BRS to deliver on the promise of jobs had become one of the key issues in elections.

The Congress had promised to revamp TSPSC and fill 2 lakh vacancies within a year.

Last month, the government appointed former Director General of Police (DGP) M. Mahender Reddy as TSPSC chairman.

It also appointed five members. Mahender Reddy succeeded former IAS officer B. Janardhan Reddy, who resigned after the Congress party came to power.

--IANS

ms/pgh