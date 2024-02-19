Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Dispenser/Holder For Plastic Bags (SGM-262)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to organize and store reusable shopping bags in the kitchen or car," said an inventor, from

Pendleton, Ind., "so I invented the BAG DISPENSER. My design would keep bags neat, organized, and easily accessible."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to keep plastic, reusable shopping bags in a readily available location when needed. In doing so, it offers an alternative to placing a quantity of plastic bags inside a single bag or box. As a result, it increases convenience and organization. The invention features a durable and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-SGM-262, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp