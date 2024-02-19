Life Science Analytics Software Market To Reach $77.4 Billion By 2032 | CAGR: 11.2%: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Life science analytics software refers to a specialized category of software designed to analyze and interpret data within the field of life sciences, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, healthcare, and related industries. This software plays a crucial role in transforming vast and complex datasets into valuable insights that can inform decision-making processes, enhance research, and improve overall efficiency in the life sciences sector. Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,“ Life Science Analytics Software Market by Product (Descriptive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, and Predictive Analytics), Application (Research and Development, Sales and Marketing Support, Regulatory Compliance, Supply Chain Analytics, and Pharmacovigilance), Delivery Model (On-Premise and Cloud), Component (Software and Services), and End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Medical Device Companies, Research Centers and Third-Party Administrators): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032 ". According to the report, the global life science analytics software market was valued at $27 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $77.4 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2032. Prime Determinants of Growth The life science analytics software market has experienced significant growth owing to an increase in the number of sports-related injuries, increase in the number of surgical procedures, and rise in the number of traumatic injury cases. Request Sample of the Report on Life Science Analytics Software Market Forecast 2032 Report C overage & D etails



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $27 Billion Market Size In 2032 $77.4 Billion CAGR 11.20% No. Of Pages In Report 338 Segments Covered Product, Application, Delivery Model, Component, End User And Region. Drivers Rise In Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases Growth In Trend Of Digitization In The Healthcare Industry Rise In Adoption Of Life Science Analytics Software By Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies Opportunity Technological Advancements In Life Science Analytics. Restraint Data Privacy And Security Concerns.

2023 Recession Impact Analysis



The global recession has had a significant impact on the life science analytics software market.

The high inflation rate and the economic uncertainty have created financial distress for the developers of the life science analytics software. However, the life science analytics software market is expected to recover owing to high adoption of life science analytics software by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst -

The descriptive analytics segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By product, the descriptive analytics segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the life science analytics software market revenue, owing to high adoption of descriptive analytics software for analysis of vast amounts of data generated during research in the healthcare field to extract valuable insights from it.

The research and development segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By application, the research and development segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of life science analytics software market revenue. This is attributed to high adoption of life science analytical software to analyze large research data.



The cloud segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By delivery model, the cloud segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the life science analytics software market revenue, owing to high adoption of the cloud due to its cost-effectiveness.

The software segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By component, the software segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of life science analytics software market revenue, owing to high adoption of software owing to its wide array of applications in research and development, clinical trials, and sales and marketing.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies' segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of life science analytics software market revenue, owing to high adoption of life science analytics software for research and development and to develop sales and marketing strategies.

North America to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By region, North America held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third life science analytics software market revenue. This is attributed to strong presence of key players in the region and high adoption of life science analytics software by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to digital transformation of the healthcare ecosystem and rapid growth in the healthcare industry in Asia-Pacific.

For Procurement Information -

Leading Market Players



SAS INSTITUTE INC.

Oracle Corporation

Accenture

IQVIA

Cognizant

Wipro Limited

Maxisit Incorporated

Take Solutions Limited

Tibco Software Inc. Exlservice Holdings Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the Life science analytics software market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, acquisition and collaboration to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



Comprehensive Healthcare Industry Research Studies: -

3D Printing in Healthcare Market Size - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Medical Imaging Reagents Market Size - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Oral Proteins and Peptides Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Mechanical Medical Ventilator Market Size - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Endotherapy Devices Market Size - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Delivery System Market Size - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

...

Web:

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter