Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) Sued For Securities Fraud After Analyst Questions RELYVRIO® Data – Hagens Berman

Class Period: Nov. 11, 2022 – Nov. 8, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Apr. 9, 2024

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The litigation focuses on Amylyx's repeated emphasis on commercial prospects and prescription rates for its product intended to treat patients with Lou Gehrig's disease -- RELYVRIO®.

The complaint alleges that Amylyx made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) it overstated RELYVRIO®'s commercial prospects; (2) patients were discontinuing treatment with RELYVRIO® after 6 months; (3) the rate at which new patients were beginning treatment with RELYVRIO® was declining; (4) accordingly, Amylyx overstated RELYVRIO®'s prescription rate; and (5) the company attempted to hide the foregoing negative trends by blocking analysts from viewing RELYVRIO® prescription data.

Investors learned the truth on Nov. 9, 2023, when Amylyx announced disappointing Q3 2023 financial results and blamed the slowdown in its business on increased discontinuations.

The same day, Investor's Business Daily published an article citing an Evercore ISI analyst, who reportedly questioned the company's assertion that new patients starting treatment with RELYVRIO® was“steady,” noted that his math suggested otherwise, and said that Amylyx blocked analysts from viewing RELYVRIO® prescription data in the summer of 2023.

These events sent the price of Amylyx shares crashing $5.74, or about 31% lower, on Nov. 9, 2023.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Amylyx intentionally misrepresented RELYVRIO®'s commercial prospects,“steady” prescription rates, and discontinuations,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

