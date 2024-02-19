Aerospace Adhesives Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5% Valuing At US$ 1.5 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aerospace Adhesives Market

Increase in demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft have boosted the growth of the global aerospace adhesives market

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Aerospace Adhesives Market size was valued at $0.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $1.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Request Sample Pages Now:

The aerospace industry is being transformed with the aid of the adoption of superior production techniques such as additive manufacturing (3-D printing) and automated assembly tactics. In response to this shift, aerospace adhesives can adapt by means of formulating adhesives which might be ideal for bonding additives manufactured with additive strategies.

Although the move of aerospace sector toward electrification as well as development of electric propulsion systems and hybrid-electric aircraft pose challenges related to materials compatibility and weight considerations, aerospace adhesives serve as efficient bonding solutions and are lightweight, thus aligning with the growing trend of electrification . Furthermore, as the aerospace industry embraces sustainability goals, adhesives play an important role in improving the weight, efficiency and configuration of airframe components, contributing to the broader goals of environmentally friendly air travel.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global aerospace adhesives market based on function, resin type, technology, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps investors, market players, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Procure Complete Research Report Now: /purchase-options

The U.S. is one of the leading markets for aircraft adhesives. Major players like 3M, Huntsman Corporation, H.B. Fuller and PPG Industries are contributing to further increases in market demand. In addition, domestic manufacturers are developing adhesives to improve efficiency and effectiveness in aircraft maintenance and repair For example, in April 2023, PPG, a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty products for it launched a new product called SEMCO Sealant Removal, Mixing & Application Kit. Such developments to produce cost-efficient adhesive solutions are expected to encourage increased use of aerospace adhesives in the aerospace industry. Furthermore, the focus on sustainable development is expected to contribute significantly to the high growth of the market.

On the basis of technology, the waterborne segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market, and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the original equipment manufacturer segment held the lion's share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the maintenance repair and operations segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying:

Moreover, the conflict has had a substantial impact on the aerospace adhesives market, primarily due to disruptions in the supply chain of critical raw materials. Russia, a key producer of titanium-a material widely utilized in the aerospace industry for its durability and lightweight characteristics, particularly in widebody aircraft-has faced interruptions in its supply chain. Leading aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing and Airbus are grappling with difficulties in ensuring a consistent supply of titanium. This supply chain disruption poses obstacles for aerospace adhesives manufacturers, given that titanium is a crucial component in various aircraft structures.

Prominent Market Players

Key players operating in the global aerospace adhesives market include 3M, Huntsman Corporation, H.B. Fuller, Henkel, Illinois Tool Works Inc., PPG, Cytec Solvay Group, Hexcel Corporation, Bostik (Arkema), Dupont, Permabond, Lord Corporation, Master Bond, Scigrip Adhesives, General Sealants, and Beacon Adhesives. The companies are adopting strategies such as contract, partnership, acquisition, product launch, agreement, and others to improve their market positioning.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By technology, the reactive segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future .

By resin type, the epoxy segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By function, the non-structural segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By end-user, the maintenance, repair, and operations segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:

Aviation Analytics Market -

Aircraft Electrification Market -

Aerial Imaging Market -

Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market -

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 503-894-6022

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn