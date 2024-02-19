The About George Show With Gene Ho Finds New Home Exclusively On Georgemagazine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
We are thrilled to announce that About George with Gene Ho will now be available exclusively on GeorgeMagazine,"
- Gene HoHOT SPRINGS, ARKANSAS, USA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- About George with Gene Ho , has found a new exclusive home on GeorgeMagazine. The move marks an exciting chapter for the show.
Hosted by renowned photographer and editor-in-chief Gene Ho, About George offers listeners an immersive journey. With a mix of expert commentary, engaging storytelling, and expert analysis, each episode delves deep into various aspects of politics, culture, news, and more!
"We are thrilled to announce that About George with Gene Ho will now be available exclusively on GeorgeMagazine," said Gene Ho, host of the show." This move allows us to connect more directly with our audience and provide them with a seamless listening experience on a platform.
Viewers can tune in to About George with Gene Ho on GeorgeMagazine starting 2/19/24.
New episodes will be released regularly, offering fresh insights and perspectives.
For more information and to listen to the latest episodes of About George with Gene Ho, visit GeorgeMagazine.
