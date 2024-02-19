$148 Billion Chiplet Market By Processor, Packaging Technology - Global Forecast To 2028

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"Chiplet Market by Processor (Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), Central Processing Unit (CPU), Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), APU, AI ASIC Co-Processor), Packaging Technology (SiP, FCCSP, FCBGA, 2.5D/3D, WLCSP, Fan-Out) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The chiplet market is projected to grow from USD 6.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 148.0 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 86.7% from 2023 to 2028.

This research report categorizes the chiplet market on the basis of processor, packaging technology, end-use application, and region. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the chiplet market and forecasts the same till 2028. Apart from these, the report also consists of leadership mapping and analysis of all the companies included in the chiplet ecosystem.

Adoption of chiplets in AI and edge computing applications, proliferation of data centers worldwide, and adoption of advanced packaging technologies are the factors expected to fuel the growth of the chiplet market.

The report profiles key players in the chiplet market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are Intel Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), Apple Inc. (US), IBM (US), Marvell (US), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), NVIDIA Corporation (us), Achronix Semiconductor Corporation (US), Ranovus (Canada), and ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (Taiwan).

AI ASIC coprocessor segment of the chiplet market to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The artificial intelligence application-specific integrated circuit (AI ASIC) coprocessor segment of the chiplet market to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the growing demand for user-specific customized solutions tailored for artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

The shift toward AI-driven decision-making processes across industries is a driving force behind this trend. In addition, the pursuit of energy efficiency and optimized performance is steering companies toward AI ASIC coprocessors to bolster their AI capabilities. This convergence of technological advancements, strategic alliances, and a burgeoning demand for AI-driven solutions underscores the tremendous growth potential of the AI ASIC coprocessor segment within the chiplet market, cementing its role in the evolving landscape of AI-focused computing.

Enterprise electronics segment to witness significant growth for chiplet market during the forecast period.

Enterprise electronics segment to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period. Data centers are crucial for enterprise operations as it rapidly adopts chiplets to enhance processing power while reducing energy consumption. The appeal of chiplets lies in their modular design, providing scalability aligned with evolving enterprise needs.

They are revolutionizing server architectures by reducing latency and optimizing power consumption, offering a promising solution for data-centric enterprises. Its key applications include AI accelerators, memory chiplets, and network processors, providing efficient and flexible solutions for data center infrastructures.

Asia Pacific to hold a major market share of the chiplet market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a major market share for chiplet market during the forecast period. The emergence of advanced technologies, such as AI, IoT, and Big Data has paved the way for the implementation of large-scale data centers in the region. Global giants such as Alibaba (China), Facebook (US), Amazon (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), and Baidu (China) have already established their data centers in the Asian territory and are planning to expand their dominance in other regions.

In Asia Pacific, the market is currently driven by Chinese and Indian consumers because of their increasing adoption rate of high-speed broadband services and mobile devices. The increasing telecommunication and data center networking infrastructure expansion is expected to drive the Asia Pacific chiplet market over the forecast period.

Extensive primary interviews were conducted with key industry experts in the chiplet market space to determine and verify the market size for various segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research. The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:



Analysis of key drivers (adoption of high-performance computing (HPC) servers in various sectors, proliferation of data centers worldwide, adoption of advanced packaging technologies), restraints (heat management issues, lack of industry-wide interoperability standards), opportunities (development of quantum chiplets, rapid expansion of 5G infrastructure, rising incorporation of high-performance and power-efficient chiplets in medical devices, adoption of chiplets in AI and edge computing applications, increasing investments in autonomous vehicles) and challenges (challenges related to intellectual property (IP) protection and licensing, cybersecurity and vulnerability issues associated with chiplet-based systems) influencing the growth of the chiplet market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the chiplet market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analysis the chiplet market across varied regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the chiplet market

