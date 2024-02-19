Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Bat Backpack (SDK-102)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I participated in high level baseball, softball, and fast pitch as a player and coach, and I thought there could be a better design for a bat backpack," said an inventor, from Lakewood, Wash., "so I invented FIRE

N ICE. My design ensures that the user is comfortable and protected against various types of weather conditions."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a bat backpack. In doing so, it helps combat the weather conditions or elements. It also keeps the user cool during warm temperatures and warm during cold temperatures. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for baseball players, softball players, coaches, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-SDK-102, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp