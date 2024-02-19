               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

  DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES


2/19/2024 12:16:03 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, February 19, 2024

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM FEBRUARY 12 TO 16, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from February 12 to 16, 2024.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 12/02/2024 FR0010451203 0 0,000000 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 13/02/2024 FR0010451203 0 0,000000 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 14/02/2024 FR0010451203 0 0,000000 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 15/02/2024 FR0010451203 0 0,000000 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 16/02/2024 FR0010451203 43 000 24,713412 XPAR
TOTAL 43 000 24,713412

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel's website: in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: program/weekly-share-buyback-programs

Attachment

  • Disclosure of trading in own shares from February 12 to 16, 2024

MENAFN19022024004107003653ID1107871112

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search