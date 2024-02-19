(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bariatric Surgery Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global bariatric surgery devices market is poised for significant growth during the period 2024-2031. The market is expected to surge from US$ 2.2 Billion in 2024 to US$ 3 Billion by 2031, driven by a range of factors and recent developments.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the bariatric surgery devices market, as elective surgeries were postponed or canceled to accommodate the urgent needs of COVID-19 patients. However, efforts to combat the virus and increasing investments in infrastructure and surgery scheduling are contributing to a resurgence in demand for bariatric surgery devices.

Market Dynamics



Factors Contributing to Growth: The growing prevalence of morbid obesity worldwide, including childhood obesity, is a significant driver for bariatric surgery devices. The rise in chronic diseases associated with obesity is also fueling market growth. Furthermore, the availability of skilled bariatric surgeons is boosting the adoption of these devices. Key Challenges: Increased product recalls and the cost of bariatric surgeries are among the primary obstacles to market growth. Post-surgical complications, such as infection and gastrointestinal issues, hinder the adoption of bariatric surgery devices.

Segmentation Outlook:

The bariatric surgery devices market is segmented by type, procedure, and region. Minimally invasive surgical devices, stapling devices, energy/vessel sealing devices, suturing devices, accessories, and non-invasive surgical devices constitute the types of devices in the market. The minimally invasive surgical devices segment is expected to have a CAGR of 3.5% through 2031, driven by the rising prevalence of obesity and the demand for fewer incisions.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of the Bariatric Surgery Devices Market reveals significant trends and growth prospects in key regions. In North America, the market is expected to see substantial revenue growth due to the region's increasing obese population. The United States, in particular, is anticipated to experience steady growth with a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). The prevalence of obesity in the United States, projected to remain high, is contributing to a rise in chronic diseases among adults.

Furthermore, the United States has a comparatively higher acceptance rate for surgical weight-loss procedures, which is a driving factor for the bariatric surgery devices market. Increased awareness of obesity management and the presence of prominent medical device companies in the region are also contributing to market growth.

In the Asia Pacific region, growth is expected to be steady, with countries like China and Japan showing promising potential. Factors such as a growing teenage and adult population, a rising incidence of comorbidities like diabetes, an uptick in bariatric procedures, and government initiatives to combat obesity are expected to drive the expansion of the bariatric surgery devices market in this region.

Market Segmentation

By Type



Minimally Invasive Surgical

Stapling Devices

Energy/Vessel Sealing Device

Suturing Devices

Accessories Non-Invasive Surgical Devices

By Procedure



Sleeve Gastrectomy

Gastric Bypass

Revision Bariatric Surgery

Non-Invasive Bariatric Surgery

Adjustable Gastric Banding

Mini-gastric Bypass Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch

By Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

Companies Profiled



Ethicon

Medtronic

Intuitive Surgical

Apollo Endosurgery

ReShape Lifesciences

Aspire Bariatrics

Mediflex Surgical Products

Spatz FGIA Cousin Biotech

