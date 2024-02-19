ESG Research Unveils Insights From The Most Profitable N. America Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Center for Sustainability & Excellence CSE
CSE Annual Sustainability (ESG) Research
CSE's Annual ESG Research Reveals Winning Strategies: Leading Companies in the US & Canada Showcase Pathways to Sustainable Profitability
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Center for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE) is pleased to announce the release of its seventh annual research findings on ESG Reporting Trends, providing a comprehensive overview of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices from 200 companies listed in the FT 500 across the United States and Canada.
This research delves into the intricate correlation between profitability and most common ESG Strategies and Ratings across 21 sectors used by the majority of the most profitable companies per sector.
Professor Nikos Avlonas, President of CSE comment“Focus on Material issues, comprehensive ESG Reporting and commitment to ambitious quantitative goals including Net Zero, seems to have a direct relationship to business success. We are excited to share the findings of our research to Business Leaders”.
Here is a brief presentation of the key findings.
Elevated ESG Ratings
.83% of companies analyzed boast medium to high ESG scores.
.Demonstrates active engagement in various ESG rating frameworks such as CDP, Sustainalytics, and S&P Global.
.Underscores a significant commitment to sustainability principles.
Comprehensive ESG Strategies
.Companies with well-defined ESG strategies, practices, and objectives are better positioned to navigate ESG risks.
.This strategic orientation not only mitigates operational costs but also enhances market resilience.
Prioritization of Material Issues
Focusing on material issues leads to more impactful sustainability efforts and alignment with broader financial objectives.
Independent ESG Reporting
A significant portion of companies publish standalone ESG reports adhering to internationally recognized standards such as GRI, SDGs, SASB, and TCFD.
Ambitions Towards Net Zero
.20% of companies have established near-term emissions reduction targets for 2030.
.Adoption of Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) approved goals is less frequent, possibly due to apprehensions about cost and complexity.
Engaging with Stakeholder Concerns
.Positive correlation between strong ESG performance and deepened stakeholder relationships.
.Firms with solid ESG credentials enjoy heightened customer loyalty, improved employee retention, and an enhanced overall reputation.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Technology, Energy, and Chemicals sectors emerge as leaders in ESG, showcasing the highest ESG consolidated ratings.
Media, and Food and Beverage sectors lag behind, highlighting the diverse ESG landscape across industries.
"These findings underscore the crucial role of ESG practices in fostering sustainable, resilient, and financially viable businesses," said Professor Nikos Avlonas. "CSE's research not only serves as a barometer for industry best practices but also provides actionable insights for companies looking to enhance their ESG frameworks."
A few words about the Center for Sustainability (CSE)
CSE is one of the leading ESG Consulting and Educational companies specializing in maximizing social, economic and environmental impact. CSE helps FORTUNE 500 and other organizations around the globe improve their ESG Ratings and create purpose-driven Strategies and ESG Reports.
CSE is a one of the leading Certification organizations that have qualified over 8,500 Sustainability and ESG professionals that represent 90% of FT firms in 90 Countries with its global Certified Sustainability –ESG Practitioner Program and Sustainability-academy educational platform.
