The Houstonian Club Offers Kids The Chance To Defy Gravity With Aerial Fitness Classes

Adding to their extensive list of activities for children, The Houstonian Club introduces aerial fitness.

- Group Exercise Director, Melissa ShippyHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Houstonian Club , a premier health club in Houston, launched several new fitness classes at the beginning of 2024. While most health clubs focus on their adult members, kids are always top of mind at The Houstonian Club. The family-friendly facility offers several options for kids, including racquet sports, year-round aquatics instruction, sports camps, and more. The Houstonian Club's team of certified personal trainers and fitness instructors believe offering opportunities to vary a workout regime helps fitness enthusiasts of all ages stay active and engaged.Their newest offering focused on children is Aerial Fitness. Instructor Amy Ell teaches the class twice weekly to children ages 9 to 12. No experience is needed for the one-hour class, which includes a short warm-up, strength training to prepare the body for aerial movements, and instruction on the fundamentals of aerial skills, including the correct terminology and proper form. During the class, children hang upside down, twist, and turn in silky loops called "hammocks" suspended from the ceiling."The response to our kids' programming has always been positive," says Group Exercise Director, Melissa Shippy. "Kids and parents are enthusiastic when we add new classes, and the feedback we've received from Aerial Fitness classes has been excellent. The Houstonian Club understands that getting children involved in fitness at a young age will help them as they grow and in all aspects of life. We are always excited to offer fun ways to make that happen.”According to Ell, children learn best through play, and aerial skills lean into that philosophy. Aerial fitness teaches kids how gravity works for them, not against them. "The response to our kids' programming has always been positive," says Group Exercise Director, Melissa Shippy. "Kids and parents are enthusiastic when we add new classes, and the feedback we've received from Aerial Fitness classes has been excellent. The Houstonian Club understands that getting children involved in fitness at a young age will help them as they grow and in all aspects of life. We are always excited to offer fun ways to make that happen."

According to Ell, children learn best through play, and aerial skills lean into that philosophy. They also learn self-confidence by achieving a skill and moving on to more advanced techniques. Kids also form a community in the classes and cheer each other on.

"As much as I love teaching skills, kids get the most excited when they have the chance to create independently," says Ell. "Each class ends with an improvisational creative time when they can review skills learned in class or create their movements. It is awesome to see how confident they become even after just one class."

Aerial Fitness classes are available twice weekly to members and registered hotel guests. Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city's iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a“Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool with a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Houstonian Club Members and Houstonian Hotel guests enjoy the club's luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise fitness studios, cycle studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. Poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club's grab-and-go called Refuel offers light fare and Starbucks Coffee. The club offers a full-time registered dietitian, and a wellness therapy suite called The Covery by The Houstonian Club. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Trellis offers a Skin Care Clinic and a resident celebrity makeup artist. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation. The Houstonian also includes Sage 'n' Bloom Floral Studio, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations on-property and to the public.One of Houston's historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024

