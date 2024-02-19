(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update and end of the share buyback program (19 February 2024) Regulated information 19 February 2024 - 17.45 CET On 22 September 2023, Kinepolis Group announced the launch of its Share buyback program to cover share options. Under this program, Kinepolis Group could buy back, through the appointed independent intermediary, up to 151,000 shares on Euronext Brussels for a total maximum amount of € 8 million. During the period from 12 to 14 February 2024, the following transactions were carried out on Euronext Brussels under this program:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR) 1

Lowest price (EUR)

Highest price

(EUR) Total

(EUR) 12/02/2024 793 € 40.42 € 40.35 € 40.50 € 32,056.50 13/02/2024 1,800 € 41.31 € 41.20 € 41.40 € 74,360.00 14/02/2024 1,200 € 41.87 € 41.65 € 42.05 € 50,240.00 Total 3,793 € 156,656.50

After the aforementioned transactions, a total of 151,000 shares were bought back for a total amount of € 6,697,595.35.

Given the buyback of the maximum number of shares, the aforementioned share buyback program has therefore ended.

The total number of own shares amounts to 637,121 on the date of 14 February 2024.

This information as well as the summary of the buybacks since the start of the Share buyback program can be found on the website .

