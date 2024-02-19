Hbox Launches Redesigned And Enhanced Comprehensive Virtual Care Solution For Specialty Practices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HBox Inc . a leader in virtual care technology solutions for specialty medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced the launch of its Enhanced Virtual Care Platform a redesigned, cutting-edge, all-in-one cloud-based solution positioned to transform Cardiovascular, Nephrology, and Pulmonary practices by offering an unparalleled combination of chronic care programs, and episodic care management. HBox introduces new revenue streams coupled with services that enhance in-clinic operational efficiency. The company believe these enhancements will further help clinicians remain independent, retain clinical autonomy, and long-term control over their practice through growth and improved profitability.In the complex world of outpatient specialty practices, managing virtual care programs, decoding insurance payer complexities, and committing personnel can take a toll. HBox's Enhanced Virtual Care Platform steps in as a one-stop solution, seamlessly integrating care plans, patient engagement, portal software, and revenue cycle management services. HBox works with existing clinical workflows to roll out these programs and boost operational and financial efficiency.Key components of HBox's Enhanced Virtual Care Platform include:.HBox RehabXTM-this feature streamlines the cardio-pulmonary rehab enrollment and referral process of patients post-order. HBox, as an enhanced service to its Cardiovascular and Pulmonary customers saw a void in the management of patients with rehab as part of their care plan. This platform automates tasks from referral to documentation, accelerating referrals, reducing errors, and providing real-time insights for efficient care management..Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) for Specialists-RCM for virtual care services at specialty practices requires a condition-based approach. HBox facilitates efficient practice management with integrated billing with a system that strives to deliver quick turnaround in receivables. It is designed to simplify insurance processes, minimize errors, optimize cash flow, improve patient collections, and provide robust support for compliance with healthcare regulations..Mobile App Connect-As part of its enhanced integrated offering, HBox now displays Care Programs directly on the patient mobile app. This along with increased functionality for Virtual Consults and e-Check-in gives practices yet another new revenue opportunity while improving clinic patient check-in efficiency. This elevates patient satisfaction by offering online pre-registration, secure payments, and post-visit surveys. The platform streamlines communication, reducing redundant queries for a more efficient medical practice."Our deep expertise in virtual care management for specialty outpatient practices allows us to take a condition-based approach to care delivery with a relentless focus on patient outcome. We believe sustainable growth in new revenue and profitability is a natural product of better care delivery” stated Banu Dhanakoti, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HBox. "With our unparalleled hands-on familiarity with all three components in our newly enhanced offering, we are a trusted partner within the industry, and our solution has already been embraced and lauded by large physician groups throughout our markets”.HBox's end-to-end virtual care solution helps specialty practices generate new revenue while saving time and resources. It helps its customers through the entire chain-from enrollment to care delivery to reimbursement. With its best-in-class technology and passionate care team, practices can now customize workflows to perfectly align with their specific needs. HBox's solution is also designed to be accessible and cost-effective for practices of all sizes.To learn more about HBox's comprehensive suite of technology-enabled services and solutions, visit HBox Virtual Care .About HBoxHBox was founded to transform healthcare delivery with a focus to take the center of care to where it matters most-the patient's home. HBox is a provider of Remote Monitoring, Virtual Episodic Care, and Hospital at Home solutions. The company caters to outpatient centers, ACOs, Hospitals, and Health Systems. HBox has recently developed and launched its Decentralized Clinical Trials vertical working with pharma sponsors and CROs globally. The company operates nationwide serving all therapeutic specialties. For more information, visit follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter, or call (888) 426-9462.

