Glamping Market Emerging At 10.5% CAGR, $7.11 Billion Growth Expected During The Forecast 2021-2031

Glamping Market 2021-2031

North America is expected to grow fast, owing to rise in popularity of glamping and other adventure in these regions.

- Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The glamping market was valued at $2.68 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.11 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Glamping Market By Application, By Age Group, By Size, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Product Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Glamping has been proven to reduce stress and improve mental and physical health. In addition, families, communities, and individuals must indulge in self-care on their days off. However, millennials prefer glamping due to its various benefits, such as living in nature with attractive views. Moreover, rising disposable income, nuclear family coupled with increasing preference for outdoor travel are expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

The global glamping market is segmented into accommodation, application, age group, size, end user, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of accommodation, the market is classified into camping pods and cabins, yurts, tents, treehouses, and others. Among these, the camping pods and cabins segment occupied the major share of the market in 2021, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The growth of the camping pods and cabins segment is attributed to its advance features like safety, the availability of amnesties, and lockable doors and windows.

By size, the market is segregated into 2-Person, 4-Person, Others. The 4- person segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in trend of group travels in the glamping market. The other size is estimated to perform good in the forecast period.

Depending on age group, the market is bifurcated into 18-32 years, 33-50 years, 51-65 years, above 65 years. Among these, the age group of 18-32 occupied the major share of the market in 2021, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in preference for adventure and traveling in this age group as compared to others. Depending on the end consumer the segment is bifurcated into consumers, and events. The consumer is the major shareholder in end user segment owing to preference of travelers seek for outdoor activities that are elegant, close to nature.

By application, the market is segregated into family travel, and enterprise travel. The family traveler segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in trend of outing with family. Moreover, rise in urbanization and nuclear family is expected to further drive the Glamping Market Trends.

Region wise, North America dominated the market with largest share during the Glamping Market Forecast period. Glamping market and their different accommodations are the mostly enjoyed in North America, especially in U.S. and Canada. The growing preference for comfortable and luxurious traveling as well as increase in Glamping Market Demand for nature adventures are driving the growth of the glamping market in North America. In 2021, North America accounted for 42.3% in the global Glamping Market Share, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

The major players analyzed for global glamping industry are Hilleberg Ab., Johnson Outdoors Inc., The North Face Inc., AMG GROUP, Newell Brands Inc., Oase Outdoors, The Coleman Company, Simex Outdoor International, Kampa, Exxel Outdoors, Bushtec Safari (South Africa), Sawday's Canopy & Stars Ltd. (UK), Huttopia (France), Wigwam Holidays Ltd (UK), Arena Campsites (Europe).

Opportunities and Demands in the Expansion of Glamping

Rising Demand for Unique Experiences:

Modern travelers are increasingly seeking unique and memorable experiences. Glamping provides an opportunity to connect with nature without sacrificing comfort, catering to those who want to enjoy the outdoors without compromising on luxury.

Targeting Diverse Demographics:

Glamping is not limited to a specific demographic. It appeals to a wide range of individuals, including couples looking for a romantic getaway, families seeking a different kind of vacation, and even corporate groups organizing team-building retreats.

Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Practices:

Many glamping sites emphasize eco-friendly and sustainable practices. This aligns with the growing awareness and concern for environmental issues among consumers. Sustainable glamping experiences can attract environmentally conscious travelers.

Health and Wellness Focus:

Glamping experiences often emphasize health and wellness, providing opportunities for activities like hiking, yoga, and spa treatments. The focus on well-being can attract individuals looking for a holistic and rejuvenating escape.

Social Media Influence:

The visual appeal of glamping sites and experiences is highly shareable on social media platforms. This word-of-mouth marketing through social media can contribute significantly to the growth of glamping, attracting new customers based on recommendations and stunning visuals.

Expansion of Glamping Sites:

The number of glamping sites worldwide has been steadily increasing. From luxury tents and yurts to treehouses and cabins, the variety of accommodations available contributes to the growth of glamping.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

○ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the glamping market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing glamping market opportunities.

○ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

○ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

○ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global Glamping Market Growth.

