Telis Energy Launches In Italy Targeting Battery Energy And Hybrid Projects

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The launch gives Telis, backed by Carlyle, a significant foothold in one of Europe's most dynamic PV and Battery Energy Storage markets.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Telis Energy (“Telis”), a pan-European renewable energy development platform, today announced the launch of its Italian subsidiary Telis Energy Italy, targeting a 3 GW pipeline of Battery Energy and Hybrid projects by 2030.Established in November 2022 and backed by global investment firm Carlyle, Telis is targeting a 10GW renewable energy pipeline by 2030 delivered through subsidiaries across Europe's key markets. Telis' subsidiary companies benefit from the scale and synergy of an international platform coupled with an emphasis on local knowledge and networks, sector expertise and an entrepreneurial mindset.Telis seeks to play a significant role in the European energy transition and to capture emerging opportunities in solar, and other renewable energy segments, across European markets. Headquartered in London, Telis now has an established and growing presence in France, Germany, Italy and the UK.The launch of Telis Energy Italy gives Telis a significant foothold in one of Europe's most dynamic PV and Battery Energy Storage markets. The business is led by Marco Petrone who has deep local networks from his 15 years of experience in the Italian and international renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure sectors. Telis Energy Italy will focus on originating and developing Battery Energy Storage Systems (“BESS”) and Hybrid projects which will support Italy's transition away from dependency on imported natural gas.Adrien Pinsard, CEO of Telis Energy Group says: "Italy has considerable potential and a significant need for energy storage and will play an integral role in Europe's energy transition. Marco comes with a fantastic pedigree and an entrepreneurial mindset- the team has already identified some compelling opportunities and is well-placed to execute."Marco Petrone, CEO of Telis Energy Italy, says: " We are ambitious but confident. Thanks to the experience and network of our team, we already have originated a pipeline of more than 1000 MWh BESS standalone projects and more than 100 MWp of Hybrid projects in specific regions in Italy, after a detailed assessment of the grid and point of connections and an accurate screening of the project's lands, selected to minimize the projects' risk.”About Telis Energy GroupTelis Energy Group (“Telis”) is a pan-European renewable energy development platform. Backed by The Carlyle Group, Telis seeks to play a significant role in the European energy transition targeting a 10GW renewable energy pipeline by 2030 delivered through subsidiaries across Europe's key markets. Telis couples the scale and synergy of an international platform with an emphasis on local knowledge and networks, sector expertise and an entrepreneurial mindset to capture emerging opportunities in solar, and other renewable energy segments.For more information on Telis Energy Group, please visitFor more information on Telis Energy Italy, please visitContactJohn Thompson...+44 (0) 7951 060 859

