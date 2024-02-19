Tariq Mahmood's New Book: START UP, GROW AND ESTABLISH YOUR OWN FLOORING BUSINESS FROM HOME!

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHESHAM, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tariq Mahmood, a seasoned entrepreneur with over two decades of experience in the flooring industry, is thrilled to announce the release of his latest book, "START UP, GROW AND ESTABLISH YOUR OWN FLOORING BUSINESS FROM HOME!" This self-help and training manual, launched in February 2024, is a comprehensive guide for aspiring entrepreneurs looking to venture into the lucrative world of flooring.Starting a business can be challenging, but Tariq Mahmood simplifies the process in his training manual. "START UP, GROW AND ESTABLISH YOUR OWN FLOORING BUSINESS FROM HOME!" equips readers with the foundational knowledge necessary to kickstart a successful flooring venture with minimal initial investment. Drawing from personal experience, Mahmood shares industry insights, trade secrets, and invaluable dos and don'ts to guide readers on their entrepreneurial journey.The book focuses on the titular promise-guiding readers on how to start, grow, and establish their own flooring business without the need for physical stock or prior experience. Mahmood's approach demystifies the complexities of entrepreneurship, making it accessible to anyone with the desire to embark on this rewarding path.This Training Manual caters to individuals seeking to carve their niche in the flooring business. Whether you're struggling to find the right employment or contemplating starting a flooring business with limited funds, Mahmood's manual is your roadmap to success. Additionally, it offers valuable insights for those considering their DIY flooring projects.The book is available for purchase on major platforms, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading retailers.Author's Background:Tariq Mahmood's journey from the military to owning and operating a successful carpet and flooring business has uniquely positioned him to share his wealth of knowledge. Over the last two decades, he has honed essential skills and trained numerous individuals in the intricacies of the flooring trade. This book is Mahmood's way of giving back to the community, providing a valuable resource for those looking to follow in his entrepreneurial footsteps.Book Links:

