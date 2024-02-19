Inventhelp Inventor Develops Smart Training Weapon (SCO-426)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a police officer and firearms training instructor, and I wanted to create a smart training weapon simulator," said an inventor, from Winters, Calif., "so I invented the GRiP PISTOL. My design would provide data while practicing so you can identify where to make changes in grip and trigger pulls for improving shooting accuracy."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved smart training weapon simulator. In doing so, it offers feedback with respect to hand and finger grip placement on the weapon simulator. It also provides a means of data collection and analysis to reveal non-optimal handling techniques. As a result, it helps improve accuracy. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for law enforcement and firearms training instructors.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-SCO-426, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp