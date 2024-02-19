Global Industrial Weighing Equipment Strategic Analysis Report 2024-2030: Shift Towards Iiot Drives Significance Of Digital Weighing Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Weighing Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to

Global Industrial Weighing Equipment Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2030

The global market for Industrial Weighing Equipment estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Industrial Manufacturing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Transportation & Logistics segment is estimated at 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $625.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR

The Industrial Weighing Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$625.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$700.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$575.1 Million by the year 2030.

MARKET OVERVIEW



Industrial Weighing Equipment: Crucial Role in Ensuring Precision, Control and Efficiency in Diverse Industries

An Introduction to Industrial Weighing Equipment

Load Cells: Core Component of Weighing Instruments

Types of Industrial Weighing Equipment

Floor Scales

Bench Scales

Continuous Weigh Feeders

Continuous Weighing Equipment

Check-Weighing Scales

Precision Balances

Transportation Scales

Electronic Weigh Scales

Factors Impacting Performance of Industrial Weighing Scales

Shift from Manual to Automated Solutions: A Prominent Trend in the Market

Manufacturing Remains the Pivotal Segment of Industrial Weighing Equipment Market

Developing Economies Continue to Fuel Long-term Growth

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity Influencer/Product/Technology Insights

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Technological Trends Transform Industrial Weighing Equipment Market

Automation, Digitization and Intelligent Weighing

Wireless Weighing to Gather Steam

Programmable Weighing Systems Find Favor in Industrial Applications

Cloud-Based Industrial Weighing Machines to Gain Wider Adoption

Integration of IoT and Smart Scales

Advent of Sophisticated Weighing Equipment

Weighing Equipment Gets Smarter

Dynamic Scales with New Functions

Upgraded Weighing Equipment for Terminals & Ports

Loaders with Weighing Technology

Field-oriented Scales

Potential for Analytics and Big Data in Weighing

Blockchain Technology's Emerging Role in Weighing

Environmentally Friendly and Sustainable Scales

Automated and Digital Weighing Scales Adoption Rise amid the Automation Trend in Industries

Digital Technology Proves Beneficial for Weighing Service Providers

Importance of Automated Weighing Equipment in Streamlining Tasks

Industry 4.0 Redefines Manufacturing, Driving Demand for Industry 4.0 Compliant Weighing Solutions

Shift towards IIoT Drives Significance of Digital Weighing Technology

Potential of IIoT for Industrial Weighing Equipment

Artificial Intelligence Transforms Weighing Equipment into Intelligent Systems

AI-Ready Weighbridge for Waste and Recycling Applications

Waste Reduction through Weighing Equipment Gives Thrust to Lean Manufacturing

Mobile Weighing Emerges to Address Need for Faster Transportation & Logistics

Technology Advancements in Industrial Weighing Machines to Spur Growth

Select Innovations in Industrial Weighing Equipment

Weighing Technology Advances Augur Well for the Market

Developments in Load Cell Technology Influence Weighing Machinery

USB Load Cells Come to Fore

Digital Load Cells Gain Prominence in Specialized Applications

Resistance Strain Gauge Load Cells Undergo Major Advances with Development Trends

Common Issues Facing Load Cells

Industrial Weighing Scales Bulk up Attention across Diverse Domains

Transportation & Logistics Emerges as a Key Driver of Demand Growth

International Trade Volumes: An Indicator of Potential Opportunities

Scales for Weighing Truckloads: An Overview

Lift Truck Scales for Logistics and Shipping Operations

Potential Opportunities for On-Board Vehicle Weighing Systems

E-Commerce Growth Presents Opportunities for Weighing Scales

Weighing Systems Improve Efficiency of Mining Operations

Industrial Weighing Scales Critical in Mining Operations

Metal Industries Rely on Weighing Equipment to Streamline Production Cycle

Growing Significance of Weighing Instruments in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Chemical Processing: Weighing Machinery Plays Critical Role in Maintaining Standard Weight Configurations

Construction Material Manufacturers Rely on Weighing Equipment across Various Production Stages

Food Industry Witnesses Rise in Adoption of Digital Weighing Technology

Favorable Trends in Food Consumption Drive Demand for Automatic Checkweighers

Uptake of Checkweigher in Health Food Industry

Food Packaging Gets Precision & Efficiency Lift with Advanced Checkweighers

Weighing Equipment Gain Precedence in Textile Sector

Pulp and Paper Manufacturers Look to Leverage Proficiency of Weighing Equipment

Regulations to Drive Weighing Equipment Demand in Waste Management Industry

Maintenance of Truck Scales: A Challenging Task

Industrial Truck Scales: Focus on Key Issues

Growing Importance of Weighing Equipment for Recycling Industry

Weighing Equipment Remains Crucial Component of Agriculture & Farming Industry

Advent of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand for Electronic Weighing Equipment

Check Weighing Machines Market: Poised for Growth

Rising Prominence of Floor Scales in Industrial Weighing Equipment Industry

Growing Importance of Checkweighers in Industrial Production Lines

Checkweighers: Fundamental Facet of Packaging Quality Control Applications

Improving Productivity through Checkweighers

Smart Checkweighers: A Heavyweight Technology for Factory of Future

Expanded Capabilities of Checkweighers Make Them Essential to Enhance Productivity

Accuracy Remains Critical for Automatic Inline Checkweigher

Weighing and Controlling Foreign Objects in Demanding Environments

Replacement Demand to Support Market Growth

Regulatory Guidelines to Influence Market Prospects Challenges Facing Industrial Weighing Equipment Market

