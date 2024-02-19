(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exclusive Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company's Ketolides Global Market Report 2024, the ketolides market has exhibited strong growth in recent years and is poised for continued expansion. With a projected increase from $3.07 billion in 2023 to $3.22 billion in 2024 , the ketolides market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. This ketolides market growth is attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, increased consumption of antibiotics, demand for effective treatments, and government initiatives.



Anticipated Growth Drivers

In the coming years, the ketolides market is expected to witness steady growth, reaching $3.82 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.4%. Investments in research and development activities, expanding screening programs for infectious diseases, incremental healthcare spending, and growing awareness of antimicrobial stewardship are among the key factors driving this growth. Major trends forecasted include innovative treatments, targeted therapies, advancements in diagnosis and treatment, and the development of new ketolide formulations.

Expanding Healthcare Industry: A Catalyst for Growth

The expansion of the healthcare industry is poised to drive the growth of the ketolides market. As an integral part of the healthcare ecosystem, ketolides play a crucial role in combating infectious diseases. The expansion of hospitals, coupled with increased healthcare spending, underscores the significance of ketolides in ensuring patient safety and efficacy. For instance, in May 2023, the number of hospitals in the US increased to 6,129, while healthcare spending in the UK witnessed a significant uptick. Such developments highlight the growing demand for ketolides in healthcare settings.

Market Segmentation and Major Players

The Ketolides Market Report covers a wide range of segments, including drug types (telithromycin, cethromycin, solithromycin), indications (bronchitis, pneumonia, sinusitis, tonsillitis or pharyngitis), microorganisms (streptococcus pneumoniae, haemophilus influenzae, moraxella catarrhalis, chlamydophila pneumoniae, mycoplasma pneumoniae), and distribution channels (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, other distribution channels).

Major players in the ketolides market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., and others.

