(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company")
19 February 2024
Director Declaration
In accordance with LR 9.6.14(2), the Company announces that Ian Dighe, a Non-Executive Director of Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc was appointed as a non-executive director of Pennant International Group plc (AIM:PEN) with effect from 7 February 2024.
