The future of the global aluminum scrap recycling market looks promising with opportunities in the building & construction, automotive, electronics, machinery & equipment packaging, and consumer appliance markets. The global aluminum scrap recycling market is expected to reach an estimated $8.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are growing use of aluminum in the automobile industry, rising demand for steel coupled with urbanization & industrialization in emerging economies, as well as, increasing environmental concerns about the quicker depletion of natural resources.

Old scrap is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period because it represents a vast amount of accumulated aluminum waste from various sources, creating a readily available supply. APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growth in construction and automobile industries, rising disposable income and demand for beverage cans and foils in the region.

Aluminum Scrap Recycling by Segment

The study includes a forecast for the global aluminum scrap recycling by type, product, end use, and region.

Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market by Type



Old Scrap New Scrap

Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market by Product



Aluminum Foil Scrap

Aluminum Ingot Scrap Others

Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market by End Use



Building & Construction

Automotive

Electronics

Machinery & Equipment Packaging

Consumer Appliances Others

Aluminum Scrap Recycling Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies aluminum scrap recycling companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the aluminum scrap recycling companies profiled in this report include-



Alcoa

CASS

Chiho Renewable Development

Commercial Metals

Constellium

Crestwood Metal

European Metal Recycling

Hindalco Industries

Koch Enterprises Kuusakoski

Key Report Features



Market Size Estimates: Aluminum scrap recycling market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis : Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis : Aluminum scrap recycling market size by type, product, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Aluminum scrap recycling market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities : Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, product, end use, and regions for the aluminum scrap recycling market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the aluminum scrap recycling market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers following key questions:



What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the aluminum scrap recycling market by type (old scrap and new scrap), product (aluminum foil scrap, aluminum ingot scrap, and others), end use (building & construction, automotive, electronics, machinery & equipment packaging, consumer appliances, and others), and region?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution? What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market by Type

3.4: Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market by Product

3.5: Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market by End Use

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market by Region

4.2: North American Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market

4.3: European Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market

4.4: APAC Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market

4.5: ROW Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players



