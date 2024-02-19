Tigers' Baseball Catcher Alex Milazzo And Gordon Mckernan Collaborate For NIL Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys announces its newest NIL deal with Alex Milazzo as he enters his fifth season with the Tigers.

- Gordon McKernanBATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan sealed a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with Louisiana State University (LSU) Baseball player Alex Milazzo . The standout catcher joined the G Team just in time for the 2024 season.“I'm excited to partner with Alex in his fifth season repping the purple and gold,” said McKernan.A product of Zachary, Louisiana, Milazzo earned his degree in sports administration from LSU in December 2023. Throughout his college baseball career, he has shown consistent leadership and perseverance behind the plate.Milazzo was LSU's primary starting catcher in 2020 and 2021 but battled a knee injury in 2022. He made an impressive return in 2023, where his fearless play and determination helped secure the national title for LSU at the College World Series. Despite suffering a fractured left shin in the final game, Milazzo's grit was on full display, symbolizing the spirit of the Tigers' 2023 championship run.“Alex is a born leader and embodies the resilience we value here at Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys ,” McKernan said.“We're excited to support him on and off the field this season.”As a key player for the Tigers, Milazzo's influence reaches far and wide, inspiring fans and athletes alike. This partnership will enable him to align with a brand committed to advocating for individuals in times of need while developing his own.Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

