Real Music Fest To Showcase Live Bands, Fashion, And Young Talent In Columbus, Ohio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Columbus, Ohio - Real Music Records is thrilled to announce the inaugural Real Music Fest, set to take place on Saturday, March 30th, from 10am to 4pm

- Prophocey CEO of Real Music RecordsCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Real Music Fest, curated by Prophocey, CEO, and award-winning Christian Hip Hop Artist, promises to be the premier youth-centered event in Columbus, Ohio. Featuring a dynamic lineup of live bands, a fashion showcase highlighting the city's emerging designers and models, and a talent competition spotlighting fifteen gifted individuals from across the city, Real Music Fest is set to captivate attendees with its diverse array of entertainment.The festival will offer an immersive experience for participants and attendees alike, providing a platform for young talent to express themselves positively and explore future career opportunities. With its focus on creativity, community, and empowerment, Real Music Fest aims to inspire the next generation of artists, musicians, and performers.For all participants, the submission criteria for the youth competition are as follows:All submissions should be in MP4 video formatVideos should be between 1 minute to 1 minute 30 seconds in lengthSubmissions must be emailed to ..., with the video attachedEach video submission must include a registration ticket numberBy submitting videos, participants grant Real Music Fest permission to use the footage for marketing and advertising purposesReal Music Records, a prominent Christian hip-hop label based in Columbus, Ohio, is renowned for its award-winning Artist Development Program. Prophocey, the CEO, was honored with the "Community Service" award in 2020 for his contributions to the local music scene.With a remarkable passing rate of 96.8%, the Artist Development Program has produced top-tier talent, some of whom were featured alongside Prophocey on GoodDay Columbus on ABC6/FOX28. Additionally, several students achieved top ten placements at the 2020 Arnold Classic Kids & Teens EXPO.Real Music Fest is poised to celebrate the achievements of these talented individuals and foster a sense of community and camaraderie among participants. Anticipated attendance at the event ranges from 1900 to 2500 attendees, including students, staff, and parents.

