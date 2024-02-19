Odisha CM Inaugurates 2-Day Global Summit On Growth, Employment

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Feb 19 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated a two-day NUA Odisha global summit on growth and employment in Bhubaneswar.

Official sources said that the representatives of different Industries and other stakeholders will deliberate on the future growth sectors in industries and skills required to excel amidst rapid changes across the globe.

The delegates attending the summit will later suggest necessary skill training for the youth of the State to make them future ready in the global job market.

The Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that in the age of rapidly changing technology and its impact on our future, we must be in a position to swiftly adapt to the new dimensions of socio-economic structure.

He further said that the first 'NUA Odisha Global Summit on Growth and Employment' will be a platform to understand the trend and set a clear path for the future of our youth.

"Transformation for us is not a choice, it's an essentiality. Our youth must be future ready," the Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman, V.K. Pandian said that the Chief Minister has brought about massive transformation in the state.

He further asserted that the state that was staring at the vagaries of natural calamities helplessly now has become a global model in cyclone management.

Pandian stated that the state is looking for the next stage of transformation where people of Odisha can perform and compete at a global level.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Skill Development and Technical Education, Priti Ranjan Ghadai said that the youth of Odisha must be future ready in view of changing scenarios and for this transformation is a necessity.

--IANS

gyan/dan