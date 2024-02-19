5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Ladakh

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 19 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale occurred on Monday in Ladakh region.

Data released by the National Center for Seismology said that an earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale occurred at 9.35 p.m. on Monday in Ladakh region.

The coordinates of the earthquake are latitude 35.45 degrees north and longitude 74.93 degrees east.

It occurred at a depth of 10 Kms inside the earth and the epicentre was in Ladakh region.

Officials said no casualty or damage to property was reported from anywhere so far.

